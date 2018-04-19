Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Funko's Quarterly Sales Surged 28%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FNKO. Funko reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on March 08, 2018. The toy and collectibles maker outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Funko most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FNKO

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Funko's net sales surged 28.0% to $169.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 from $132.4 million in Q4 2016. The increase in net sales was primarily driven by the continued expansion of products and properties in the Company's portfolio. Funko's reported numbers beat analysts' estimates of $146.6 million,

During Q4 2017, Funko's gross margin increased 180 basis points to 39.3% from 37.5% in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter gross margin benefited primarily from better product margins worldwide, particularly in Europe, and a lower average royalty rate from the mix of properties sold. Funko's Q4 2017 gross margin included $0.6 million of inventory step-up costs related to purchase accounting adjustments from the Loungefly acquisition.

For Q4 2017, Funko's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 63.5% to $35.5 million compared to $21.7 million in Q4 2016. The increase was driven by additional expenses related to continued growth in the business, recent strategic acquisitions, investments in key areas, including investments in the Company's European operations and its digital to retail initiatives, and public Company (IPO related) expenses. As a percentage of net sales, Funko's SG&A expenses were 21.0% in the reported quarter compared to 16.4% in the prior year's same quarter.

Funko's net income was $9.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, and included a $5.1 million pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt for Q4 2017. The Company's earnings were $7.3 million in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, Funko's adjusted pro-forma net income was $0.22 per diluted share and came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.16 per share.

For full year 2017, Funko's net sales advanced 20.9% to $516.1 million compared to net sales of $426.7 million in FY16.

For FY17, Funko reported net income of $7.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $26.9 million in FY16. The Company's adjusted pro-forma net income was $0.37 per diluted share.

Revenue Details

During Q4 2017, Funko's number of active properties increased 29.1% to 435 from 337 in Q4 2016 and the average net sales per active property remained consistent at $0.4 million for both Q4 2017 and Q4 2016. On a geographical basis, the Company's net sales in the United States increased 11.3% to $122.3 million in the reported quarter, while net sales in all foreign countries increased 109.6% to $47.2 million. On a product category basis, Funko's net sales of figures increased 22.5% to $136.6 million and net sales of other products increased 57.0% to $32.9 million in Q4 2017.

Cash Matters

Funko ended Q4 2017 with net debt of $226.2 million, which included total debt of $233.9 million less cash and cash equivalents of $7.7 million. As of December 31, 2017, the Company's inventory was $84 million versus $44 million on December 31, 2016.

On November 06, 2017, Funko completed its initial public offering of 10.42 million shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share and received approximately $117.3 million in net proceeds, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

In Q4 2017, Funko repaid $123 million of debt with proceeds from the initial public offering and cash on hand. In connection with the repayment of the Term Loan B Facility, the Company incurred a $5.1 million loss for the write-off of the unamortized discount costs in the reported quarter.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 18, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Funko's stock was marginally up 0.86%, ending the trading session at $8.18.

Volume traded for the day: 95.61 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 12.98%; and year-to-date - up 23.01%

After yesterday's close, Funko's market cap was at $191.82 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 50.18.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Toys & Games industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors