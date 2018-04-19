Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: EVINE's Quarterly EPS Soared 233%

Stock Monitor: Lands' End Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the 14-week quarter ended February 03, 2018, EVINE's net sales were $192.7 million, up 1.2% compared to $190.5 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers lagged analysts' estimates of $202.2 million.

For the 53-week year ended February 03, 2018, EVINE's net sales fell 2.7% to $648.2 million compared to $666.2 million in FY16.

During Q4 2017, EVINE's gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased 20 basis points to 33.8% compared to 34.0% in Q4 2016, primarily driven by a merchandise mix. The Company's gross profit increased 0.4% to $65.1 million on a y-o-y basis. For Q4 2017, EVINE's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) advanced 19% to $7.7 million compared to $6.4 million in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, EVINE reported a net income of $6.4 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.03 per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings met Wall Street's estimates of $0.10 per share.

For FY17, EVINE recorded a net income of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per share, including executive and management transition costs of $0.03 per share, and a loss on debt extinguishment of $0.02 per share, offset by a net tax benefit from the Boston station sale of $0.05 per share, and a gain on the Boston station sale $0.01 per share. For FY16, the Company recorded a net loss of $8.7 million, or $0.15 loss per share, comprising of executive and management transition costs of $0.07 per share, and distribution facility consolidation and technology upgrade costs of $0.01 per share.

Operating Results

During Q4 2017, EVINE's net shipped units totaled 3,052, down 3% compared to 3,132 million in Q4 2016. The Company's average selling price was $57 in the reported quarter, up 6% compared to $54 in the prior year's same quarter.

For Q4 2017, EVINE's return rate was 19.0%, reflecting an increase of 60 basis points versus the year ago comparable period. The Company's total customers were 1,295 on a month rolling basis, down 9% compared to 1,429 in Q4 2016.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of February 03, 2018, EVINE's total cash was $24 million compared to $23 million at the end of Q3 2017. The Company also had an additional $18 million of unused availability on its revolving credit facility with PNC Bank, which gives the Company a total liquidity of approximately $42 million as of the end of Q4 2017.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, EVINE is forecasting normalized sales growth to be in the range of 2% to 5% on a 52-week over 52-week basis, which equates to 0% to 3% on a reported basis, due to the extra week in the fiscal year 2017. The Company is estimating adjusted EBITDA to be in the band of $19 million to $21 million, which would reflect a growth of 5% to 17% on a y-o-y basis.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 18, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, EVINE Live's stock dropped 1.79%, ending the trading session at $0.85.

Volume traded for the day: 42.42 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, EVINE Live's market cap was at $53.93 million.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Catalog & Mail Order Houses industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

