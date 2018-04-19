

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's current account surplus decreased in February from a year ago, the Bank of Italy reported Thursday.



The current account surplus fell to EUR 839 million from EUR 1.48 billion in the corresponding month last year.



The trade in goods showed a surplus of EUR 2.71 billion compared to EUR 2.88 billion last year. At the same time, the deficit on services trade widened to EUR 1.4 billion from EUR 0.95 billion.



Similarly, the capital account deficit increased to EUR 175 million from EUR 55 million. On the other side, the financial account showed a surplus of EUR 4.5 billion versus a shortfall of EUR 4.3 billion.



In the twelve months to February, the current account surplus totaled EUR 46.3 billion, equivalent to 2.7 percent of GDP, compared to 44.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX