The company's bottom line totaled $106.4 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $80.3 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.8% to $1.00 billion from $747.3 million last year.



WABCO Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.30 - $7.80 Full year revenue guidance: $3.88 - $4.01 Bln



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.30 - $7.80 Full year revenue guidance: $3.88 - $4.01 Bln



