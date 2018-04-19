

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $177 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $164 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $192 million or $1.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $1.88 billion from $1.82 billion last year.



Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $192 Mln. vs. $159 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.52 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.82 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.50 - $6.70 Full year revenue guidance: $7.70 - $7.77 Bln



