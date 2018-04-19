Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

LOS ANGELES -- TriLinc Global Impact Fund Makes Impact Investments in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia Source: TriLinc Global Impact Fund

LOS ANGELES -- GUESS Joins BCI: Better Cotton Initiative in First Quarter of 2018 Source: GUESS?, Inc.

NEW YORK -- J.P. Morgan Collaborates with BlackRock to Launch New ESG Suite of Indices: The J.P. Morgan ESG Index (JESG) Source: J.P. Morgan

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report Source: The Travelers Companies, Inc.

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Atlanta Tops Walgreens Every One Counts Hometown Challenge in Support of Red Nose Day in the U.S., for the Week of April 9 Source: Walgreens

ATLANTA -- INSERTING and REPLACING Atlanta Homeownership to Get $6 Million Boost Source: Wells Fargo Company

PAWTUCKET, R.I. -- Hasbro Named One of America's Most Reputable Companies Source: Hasbro, Inc.

NEW YORK -- AXA Announces Scholarship Winners Source: AXA

NEW YORK -- PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Resources Source: PVH Corp.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. -- Hasbro Announces Toy Recycling Program, Offers Free Recycling for Well-Loved Toys and Games Source: Hasbro, Inc.

CINCINNATI -- P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World Source: Procter Gamble

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Americans for the Arts to Honor The Standard for Exceptional Commitment to the Arts Source: The Standard

BURBANK, Calif. -- Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. Gang Inspire More Meddling Kids and Their Parents to "DOO GOOD" in Their Communities with a New Social Responsibility Initiative, Scooby-Doo 'DOO GOOD' Source: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

NEW YORK -- Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year Source: Colgate-Palmolive

WASHINGTON -- Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season Source: Citi Community Development

ZURICH -- RepRisk Data Now Available on Open:FactSet Marketplace Source: RepRisk FactSet

HARTFORD, Conn. -- UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro's NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys Girls Club Week Source: UnitedHealthcare

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Walgreens Launches the Every One Counts Hometown Challenge in Support of Fourth Annual Red Nose Day in the U.S. Source: Walgreens

NEW YORK -- CECP's Strategic Investor Initiative Brings CEO Investor Forum and Effort to End Corporate "Short-Termism" to West Coast Source: CECP

