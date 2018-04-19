

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco Products (SON) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $74.06 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $53.73 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Sonoco Products reported adjusted earnings of $74.64 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $1.30 billion from $1.17 billion last year.



Sonoco Products earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $74.64 Mln. vs. $59.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q1): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.83 to $0.89 Full year EPS guidance: $3.22 to $3.32



