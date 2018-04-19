Tenpin bowling company Ten Entertainment has agreed to buy two further sites in Leeds and Luton from MFA Bowl for £1.3m in cash, taking its total estate to 44. Following completion, the company will have added four new units to its estate in FY18, in line with its guidance of two to four acquisitions for the year. Ten said both units will benefit from "significant" investment as a result of the 'Tenpinisation' process, bringing the operations, systems and technology and customer experience up ...

