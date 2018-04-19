Highlands Natural Resources has secured a natural gas purchase agreement with a local pipeline operator for its East Denver Project in Colorado. Highland's successful monetisation of the project's natural gas and associated liquids represents a further revenue opportunity for the Bromley-based firm which also added further upside potential to its assets and paved the way for the completion of additional wells, six of which already spud conductor casing in place. Latest production figures place ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...