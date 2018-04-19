SpareBank 1 SMN: Corrected buy-back in MING68 and MING65

Corrected buy-back in MING68 and MING65

SpareBank 1 SMN («the Bank») refers to the announcement on April 6 2018.

In conjunction with the bond issue, the Bank has bought back NOK 33.3 million in MING65 (ISIN: NO0010682313) and NOK 56 million in MING68 (ISIN: NO0010692494).

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN

Dep. head of treasury Per Egil Aamo, tel: +47 73 58 64 66

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

