SpareBank 1 SMN: Corrected buy-back in MING68 and MING65

Corrected buy-back in MING68 and MING65
SpareBank 1 SMN («the Bank») refers to the announcement on April 6 2018.
In conjunction with the bond issue, the Bank has bought back NOK 33.3 million in MING65 (ISIN: NO0010682313) and NOK 56 million in MING68 (ISIN: NO0010692494).
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN
Dep. head of treasury Per Egil Aamo, tel: +47 73 58 64 66
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire