

The Board is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 19 May 2017 (the 'Offer'), the Offer for ordinary shares of 1 pence each will not now close on 30 April 2018 but will be extended until 18 May 2018.



For further information please contact: Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8100



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Foresight 4 VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0EQ4AB07YBS9R33



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX