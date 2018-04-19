Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - NovoCure Announced Positive Top-line Results from STELLAR Trial Assessing TTFields in Mesothelioma

Stock Monitor: Neovasc Post Earnings Reporting

Final Data of STELLAR Phase-2 Trial Exceeded the Results of Interim Analysis

The STELLAR trial is a phase-2 pilot single-arm, open-label, multi-center trial designed to test the efficacy and safety of TTFields in combination with standard of care chemotherapy, pemetrexed combined with cisplatin or carboplatin, in 80 patients with unresectable, previously untreated malignant pleural mesothelioma. An interim analysis of the first 42 patients enrolled in the trial with an average follow-up time of 11.5 months was presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) in December 2016. The one-year survival rate of patients treated with TTFields combined with pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin was 80%. Median PFS in the TTFields-treated group was 7.3 months and one-year survival rate was 79.7%.

The final data exceeded the results of the interim analysis for all efficacy endpoints. No device-related serious adverse events were reported. NovoCure will submit the full data for presentation at an upcoming medical conference.

Mesothelioma is the First Torso Indication for which NovoCure Will Pursue FDA Approval

Dr. Eilon Kirson, Chief Science Officer and Head of Research and Development at NovoCure, stated that the Company is extremely pleased with these top-line results, which brings it one step closer to realizing the potential for a new treatment for mesothelioma patients in desperate need. According to him, Mesothelioma is the first torso indication for which NovoCure will pursue FDA approval.

Dr. Eilon added that the STELLAR data reinforce NovoCure's belief that TTFields may be a broadly applicable platform technology for the treatment of solid tumors.

NovoCure Plans to Submit a Humanitarian Device Exemption Application to the FDA

In May 2017, NovoCure received Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) designation for the use of TTFields for the treatment of pleural mesothelioma. Based upon the final STELLAR data, the Company plans to submit a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) application to the FDA for approval. An approved HDE would allow NovoCure to market TTFields in combination with standard of care chemotherapy as a treatment for pleural mesothelioma in the United States.

About Mesothelioma

Mesothelioma is a rare, aggressive form of cancer that develops in the lining of the lungs, abdomen, or heart. Caused by asbestos, mesothelioma has no known cure and has a very poor prognosis. According to a 2017 report by the Centers for Disease Control, 2,400-2,800 people are diagnosed with mesothelioma in the United States each year.

About NovoCure Ltd

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey, NovoCure is a commercial-stage oncology company developing a novel, proprietary therapy called TTFields, for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. NovoCure's commercialized product is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 18, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, NovoCure's stock climbed 2.37%, ending the trading session at $23.80.

Volume traded for the day: 2.38 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 871.02 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 10.70%; previous three-month period - up 14.70%; past twelve-month period - up 120.37%; and year-to-date - up 17.82%

After yesterday's close, NovoCure's market cap was at $2.17 billion.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

