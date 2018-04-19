Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2018) - FrontFundr and Green Mountain Health Alliance ("Green Mountain" or the "Company") are pleased to announce the launch of Canada's first cannabis crowdfunding campaign. By raising capital through the investment crowdfunding platform FrontFundr, Green Mountain Health Alliance is ensuring all Canadians can join the cannabis economy.





Investor interest in the cannabis industry has risen significantly over the past year, as the deadline for expected legalisation approaches. It is projected that industry production will reach only $500 million of an anticipated $7 billion in demand - and investors want in. Recent data from ATB Financial shows that 43% of Albertans saw cannabis as a good opportunity for investing1.

Cannabis investors have been restricted to a small pool of public companies where most of the major stock growth has already been realized. Access to early-stage cannabis companies like Green Mountain is typically limited to employees, venture capitalists, or accredited investors - groups that 95% of Canadians don't fit into. That changes today as Green Mountain launches an investment crowdfunding campaign on FrontFundr.

"Partnerships are important to us. We are using crowdfunding to raise capital so that we can partner with all Canadians who want to invest in the cannabis economy," said Wade Attwood, President and co-founder of Green Mountain.

It's a sentiment echoed by Peter-Paul van Hoeken, CEO and Co-Founder of FrontFundr: "We're delighted to be the first platform to support an online investment opportunity in a cannabis related company in Canada. Anyone can invest in Green Mountain right from the start. By raising capital through FrontFundr, Green Mountain is enabling small and large investors alike to benefit from the tremendous growth potential within a vibrant and quickly evolving industry. It's a true democratization of access to the opportunities in the cannabis industry"

Starting Thursday April 19, 2018 Canadians can invest in Green Mountain on the FrontFundr platform. The minimum investment is $500. Funds will be used to complete the company's first facility, which is scheduled to be ready for its first test harvest before the end of 2018, subject to Health Canada approval. Construction is already underway at the first of three facilities which will total 1,000,000 square feet of growing space. Interested investors can view the opportunity details and purchase shares online at: https://www.frontfundr.com/Company/green_mountain_health_alliance





About Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd.: Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd (GMHA) is a capacity wholesale cannabis company developing large scale, low cost production facilities in the Okanagan, B.C. The Company has submitted an application to become a licensed cultivator, processor and distributor of cannabis within Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR")

As a wholesale producer, GMHA aims to fill a gap in the Canadian cannabis market, including the emerging recreational cannabis market, upon legalisation in Canada. This business model effectively eliminates retail risk. The company has secured over 140 acres with the potential for over 1,000,000 square feet of growing space. The first site will be an 200,000 square foot facility on an 16 acre parcel, located in Canada's best growing area, the Okanagan.

Green Mountain's experienced team and strong partnerships are focused on cost effective and efficient production of medical cannabis. The company is committed to best in class practices for low energy and sustainable production.

About FrontFundr: FrontFundr is an online investing platform that empowers Canadians to find and make direct investments in the private companies they believe in - and become stakeholders in their future. FrontFundr's online exempt market dealer (EMD) status plus its modern technology lets users across Canada easily invest in vetted, innovative growth businesses in under 12 minutes. Own your share.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

For further information:

Wade Attwood

President

wattwood@greenmountainhealthalliance.com

Dave Coolidge

VP Business Development

dcoolidge@greenmountainhealthalliance.com



Tel: (250) 486-5454

www.greenmountainhealthalliance.com

1 http://atb.com/SiteCollectionDocuments/Personal/investor_beat/InvestorBeatApr18.pdf





