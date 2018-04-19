sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 574 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

55,23 Euro		+0,31
+0,56 %
WKN: A0RFXP ISIN: US58471A1051 Ticker-Symbol: 2M9 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,28
57,48
13:50
55,29
57,48
13:50
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC55,23+0,56 %