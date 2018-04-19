

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medidata Solutions, Inc. (MDSO) on Thursday reaffirmed its outlook for the full-year 2018.



For fiscal 2018, the company continues to project net income in a range of $42 million to $50 million and adjusted net income in the range of $98.5 million to $106.5 million.



Total revenue for the year are still expected between $624 million and $648 million, representing 17 percent year-over-year growth at the midpoint.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.67 per share on revenues of $636.83 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX