

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International (PM) reported earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.56 billion, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $1.59 billion, or $1.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $6.90 billion from $6.06 billion last year.



Philip Morris International earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.00 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q1): $6.90 Bln vs. $6.06 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.25 to $5.40



