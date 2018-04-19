Toys and Games Market to Witness Significant Growth Owing to Infusion of Novel Technologies Till 2022 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Toys and Games market is anticipated to rise at a higher CAGR in the predicted period. Toys and games are for enjoyment of the children's depending on the age of the children. The toys and games are developed, for entertainment, joy, education, brain development, physical development etc. There are different types of game and the equipment and the accessories. Also, they are having the key functions education and other. Besides that, the important thing is the development of imaginations in kids from a smaller age. The market comprises different types of toys and game for activities and the huge number of offered products such as teddy bears, tennis rackets, dolls and others. Due to this increase in the demand which upsurge the market growth and demand is high during the forecast period. Due to the development of new technology the market is growing high during the predicted period.

There is a high increase in the customer demand for branded toys and games that enable parents spending in this product to develop ability of the child. Owing to rise in disposable income, increase in the awareness among parents is some factors that may upsurge the market growth. For the adult who are growing the games and toys which teach the bond between the social life, also explore the different relationships, practices skill which is need in the adult. So, this segment is growing higher between the parents. Playing with toys is significant when it comes to mounting up and knowledge about the world around us.

Toys and Games Market is segmented by Types traditional toys, video games and accessories. At present, among parents there is increase in the awareness for the new developmental technology which will upsurge for the demand of the new toys in the market and whereas the traditional games are lagging due to the technology, which will be witnessing a decline in request, whereas the purchasing attention for video, online games and intelligent toys is on an upward path. Toys and Games Market is segmented, By Product Type Dolls, Game and Puzzles, Infant/pre-school toys, activity toys, plush toys, Ride-on, and Others (Construction toys, musical toys, raffles, and electronic toys). Toys and Games Market is segmented by application into Baby, Boys, and Girls. Toys and Games Market is segmented, By Geographical Region the North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

The North America market is growing high and Europe is expected to follow the trend in terms of purchases. In the future, the industry growth is predictable to be encouraged by new chances for toys and games corporations developing in Latin America and the Asia Pacific.

Key players in the Toys and Games Market include Playmates Toys Golden Bear Products, Corgi Classics, Giochi Preziosi, Playmobil, Simba-Dickie, LeapFrog Enterprises Hasbro, Lego Group, Mattel, Bandai, Vivid Imaginations, Toy Quest, Green Owl Toys, Liberty games, MGA Entertainment, Kids II Funtastic, JAKKS Pacific, Lansay France.

Global Toys and Games Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

Global Toys and Games Key Players Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

• Hasbro, Inc. (US)

• Integrity Toys, Inc. (US)

• JAKKS Pacific Inc. (US)

• Kids II, Inc. (US)

• K'NEX Brands, L.P. (US)

• Konami Corporation (Japan)

• LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. (US)

• LEGO Group (Denmark)

Global Toys and Games Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

• Games and Puzzles

• Infant and Preschool

• Activity and Construction Toys

• Dolls and Action Figures

• Vehicle Toys and Ride-Ons

• Soft/Plush Toys

Global Toys and Games Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

• Girls

• Boys

