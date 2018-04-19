

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production grew at a slower-than-expected pace at the end of the first quarter, figures from Statistics Poland showed Thursday.



Industrial production climbed 1.8 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the expected 3.0 percent rise.



Among components, manufacturing advanced 0.6 percent and electricity and other utilities output surged by 18.9 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output fell 1.3 percent.



Data also showed that construction logged an annual growth of 16.2 percent in March.



On a monthly basis, industrial production expanded 11.4 percent versus the expected spike of 12.4 percent.



Another report from the statistical office revealed that producer prices increased 0.3 percent yearly in March, while prices were forecast to remain flat. Monthly, producer prices went up 0.4 percent.



