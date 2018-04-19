Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Online Used Car Dealer Carvana Acquires Atlanta-based Start-up Car360

Stock Monitor: CarMax Post Earnings Reporting

Details of the transaction

As per the terms of the agreement signed with the stockholders of Car360, Carvana has agreed to acquire 100% equity interest in Car360; this includes Carvana agreeing to pay approximately $6.7 million in cash plus 930,047 newly issued Carvana's class A common units valued approximately $15.2 million. These units can be converted into 744,037 class A common stock of Carvana. The transaction was completed on April 12, 2018.

Carvana plans to absorb the entire workforce of Car360 including Bruno Francois - Founder, John Hanger - CEO and Grant Schindler, Ph.D. - Chief Computer Vision Scientist.

Commenting on the acquisition of Car360, Ernie Garcia, Founder and CEO of Carvana, said:

"Carvana and Car360 both believe in the power of putting amazing technology in the hands of the customer, so they can make one of the largest purchase decisions of their life with transparency and confidence. Bringing the Car360 team into the fold, we add even more entrepreneurial strength in computer vision, AR and app-based photo capture. This technology unlocks a number of exciting capabilities that will further our mission to change the way people buy cars."

Bruno Francois, Founder of Car360, added:

"Focusing our technology and innovation within the disruptive force Carvana has established in the industry means we can realize the full potential of our technology more quickly, and at significant scale - we're looking forward to seeing what's possible, together."

Why Carvana is excited with the acquisition of Car360?

Carvana is the pioneer in providing a 360-degree vehicle digital tour for used cars which provided high resolution images of the vehicle along with the car's features and imperfections. Carvana used proprietary technology and patented photo studios for providing this feature. On the other hand, Car360 has taken this concept to the next level with web and mobile app-based photo capture and even more immersive viewing capabilities. The car360's capabilities will help Carvana explore other capabilities and change the way people buy cars.

Car360 is the one first commercially available provider of 3D computer vision, machine learning and AR technology for the automotive industry. The acquisition allows Carvana to take advantage of market opportunities as more people are moving to buy cars online rather than from dealerships.

About Car360 Inc.

Atlanta, Georgia-based Car360 was founded by Bruno Francois in 2011 as Egos Ventures. In 2012, Car360 launched a 360-degree panoramic video app called Cycloramic, and at one point, it became the number one app in Apple App Store with over 20 million downloads. This app was noticed by investor Mark Cuban, on the TV program Shark Tank in 2013 following which he made an initial investment and later became a part of the $3.55 million Series A financing for the Company in 2017. In 2015, Bruno shifted the focus of the Company to include augmented vehicle imagery. Car360 went live in 2016.

About Carvana Co.

Phoenix, Arizona-based Carvana was founded in 2012 and is a leading ecommerce platform for buying used cars. Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online automotive retail platform that makes use of technology to offer exceptional customer service as opposed to the traditional dealership infrastructure. The Company's online platform helps customers through the entire car buying experience from finding their preferred vehicle, qualifying for financing, getting a trade-in value, signing contracts, and receiving as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup of the vehicle from one of Carvana's proprietary automated Car Vending Machines.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 18, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Carvana's stock declined 1.06%, ending the trading session at $29.78.

Volume traded for the day: 949.15 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 503.80 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 46.20%; previous three-month period - up 46.12%; past six-month period - up 112.71%; and year-to-date - up 55.75%

After yesterday's close, Carvana's market cap was at $3.93 billion.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Auto Dealerships industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

