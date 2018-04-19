19 April 2018

Candover Investments plc

Result of General Meeting

On 3 April 2018, Candover Investments plc (the "Company") published a circular to convene a general meeting in connection with a proposed members' voluntary liquidation of the Company and to approve the appointment of the Liquidators with effect from 19 April 2018 (the "General Meeting") (the "Circular").

At the General Meeting held today, the Resolution put forward was passed and, as such, the Company has entered into members' voluntary liquidation and Derek Neil Hyslop and Patrick Joseph Brazzill (each qualified insolvency practitioners) of Ernst & Young LLP have been appointed as the Company's liquidators.

The results of the proxy voting were as follows:

Resolution Votes

for % Votes against % Total votes % of ISC Votes

withheld Authorise the appointment of the Liquidators and place the Company into members' voluntary liquidation 10,352,184 99.96% 4,445 0.04% 10,356,629 47.4% Nil

The full text of the Resolution can be found in the Notice of General Meeting contained in the Circular. The Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. The Circular is also available in electronic format on the Company's website, www.candoverinvestments.com.

A summary of proxy votes received will also shortly be available on the Company's website, www.candoverinvestments.com.

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the listing and admission to trading of the Ordinary Shares to be cancelled at 8.00 a.m. on 31 May 2018.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

Ends.

For further information, please contact:

Candover Investments plc

Malcolm Fallen, CEO +44 20 7489 9848

Ernst & Young LLP

Craig Robertson +44 131 777 2242

Laura Morrow +44 131 777 2300