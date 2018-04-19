The share capital of Møns Bank A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 24 April 2018 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060133841 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Møns Bank -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 1,200,000 shares (DKK 24,000,000) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 800,000 shares (DKK 16,000,000) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 2,000,000 shares (DKK 40,000,000) -------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 20 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MNBA -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3251 --------------------------------------------------------





