

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $163.9 million, or $2.95 per share. This compares with $146.4 million, or $2.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Alliance Data Systems Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $247.2 million or $4.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $1.88 billion



Alliance Data Systems Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $247.2 Mln. vs. $221.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.44 vs. $3.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.23 -Revenue (Q1): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $22.50 - $23.00 Full year revenue guidance: $8.35 Bln



