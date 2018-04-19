Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Coupa Software's Quarterly Revenues Surged 41%; Delivered Non-GAAP Profit

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Coupa Software Inc. (NASDAQ: COUP) If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=COUP. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2018 and full fiscal year 2018 operating and financial results on March 14, 2018. The provider of cloud-based spend management platform outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations. Additionally, the Company provided guidance for the upcoming quarter and fiscal year. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2018, Coupa Software's total revenues surged 41% to $53.8 million compared to $38.0 million in Q4 FY17. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $48.59 million.

For Q4 FY18, Coupa Software's subscription revenues advanced 38% to $46.6 million compared to $33.8 million in Q4 FY17.

For Q4 FY18, Coupa Software's GAAP operating loss was $9.1 million compared to an operating loss of $6.4 million in Q4 FY17. The Company's non-GAAP operating income was positive $0.9 million in the reported quarter compared to an operating loss of $2.3 million in the prior year's same quarter.

Coupa Software reported a GAAP net loss of $8.7 million, or $0.16 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY18 compared to a net loss of $6.6 million, or $0.13 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company posted a non-GAAP net income of $1.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.05 loss per diluted share, in the year earlier comparable quarter. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates for a loss of $0.15 per share.

For the full fiscal year 2018, Coupa Software's revenues surged 40% to $186.8 million compared to $133.8 million in FY17. The Company's subscription revenues rose 40% to $164.9 million on a y-o-y basis in FY18.

For FY18, Coupa Software reported a GAAP net loss of $43.8 million, or $0.83 loss per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $37.6 million, or $1.88 loss per diluted share, in FY17. The Company's non-GAAP net loss was $11.3 million, or $0.21 loss per diluted share, in FY18 compared to a net loss of $27.1 million, or $1.36 loss per diluted share, in FY17.

Cash Matters

During Q4 2017, Coupa Software's operating cash flows and free cash flows were negative $1.7 million and negative $2.6 million, respectively, excluding net cash paid of $6.5 million for the acquisition of Simeno in the reported quarter. Coupa Software's operating cash flows and free cash flows were positive $19.8 million and positive $15.3 million, respectively, in FY18.

As of January 31, 2018, Coupa Software's cash and cash equivalents were $412.9 million. The Company's total deferred revenues were $128.0 million as of January 31, 2018.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2019, Coupa Software is forecasting total revenues to be between $51.0 and $51.5 million, and subscription revenues to be in the range of $46.5 million and $47.0 million, including a negative impact of approximately $1.5 million due to there being 3 fewer calendar days for revenue recognition in Q1 FY19 compared to Q4 FY18.

For Q1 FY19, Coupa Software is expecting non-GAAP loss from operations to be in the range of $5.5 million and $7.0 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share to be between $0.11 and $0.13.

For the full fiscal year 2019, Coupa Software is projecting total revenues to be in the band of $227 million and $230 million. The Company's non-GAAP loss from operations is estimated to be between $11.0 million and $14.0 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the band of $0.23 and $0.28 for FY19.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 18, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Coupa Software's stock declined 1.09%, ending the trading session at $47.94.

Volume traded for the day: 288.89 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.23%; previous three-month period - up 33.13%; past twelve-month period - up 60.28%; and year-to-date - up 53.56%

After yesterday's close, Coupa Software's market cap was at $2.74 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Software & Services industry.

