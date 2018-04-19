Six Senses Announces Innovative 17-Apartment Concept in Crans-Montana

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New resort aims to take the booming "hotel-residence" concept to the mountains of Switzerland

With an innovative new creation from Six Senses, Crans-Montana, Switzerland will soon have a way of transforming tourists into future residents. Six Senses, a world-renowned "beyond stars" hotel chain, has announced a new resort where luxury and tranquility become intertwined. The new Six Senses Crans-Montana will be a twofold structure, with one building dedicated to hotel customers and another, neighboring building for luxury residential accommodation. The project is being coordinated by one of the most important financial corporations and Multi-Family offices in Switzerland, 1875 FINANCE. In addition to melding its nature-inspired architecture with its pre-existing surroundings, Six Senses Crans-Montana will create close to a hundred new jobs.

Above the clouds

The 17 residential apartments at the resort have already been put up for sale and are being marketed by BARNES -- with special emphasis being placed on 13 of the apartments being allowed for foreigners to purchase as a secondary residence. These apartments are available at prices starting from 6 million Swiss francs and comprise magnificent large rooms and terraces. Situated at an exceptional location at the foot of the skiing area of Crans Montana, Six Senses will offer guests and long-term residents a 360° view of the mountains, pure air, 300 days of sun a year, and an active social scene.

This new "hotel-residence" concept -- which has proven its worth in the past, particularly in Andermatt with the Chedi and in Verbier with project W-is taking over, becoming the new model for meeting hotel demands. And turning tourists into residents.

