Artificial Grass Turf Market to Rise Beyond 14.36% CAGR to 2022

Future Forecast of artificial grass turf market report adds on ReportsnReports.com. The analysts forecast global artificial grass turf market to grow at a CAGR of 14.36% during the period 2018-2022. Top companies are CoCreation Grass, GrassTex, GreenFields, SALTEX OY, and Tarkett Sports.

According to the artificial grass turf market report, one driver in the market is replacement of natural grass turfs with artificial grass turfs at sports facilities. Several sports associations are focusing on replacing natural grass turfs with artificial ones, due to the challenge of maintaining good quality and safe playing areas. Moreover, with the severe drought conditions and associated water restrictions in several areas, it is increasingly challenging to maintain natural grass pitches in good conditions.

One trend in the artificial grass turf market is emergence of hybrid grass. Hybrid grass is a combination of natural grass and synthetic fibers and is primarily used in stadiums and training pitches. With synthetic fibers incorporated into the root, the grass is stronger and resistant to damage.

Artificial grass turf is made of synthetic fibers that appear like natural grass. It is generally used in areas that are characterized by minimal sunlight and hydration facilities. Artificial grass turfs are used in sports stadiums and arenas. They are also used in industrial lawns, residential landscapes, and recreational spaces. Further, the artificial grass turf market report states that one challenge in the market is health and safety issues. Artificial grass turfs have three crucial parts - the backing material that holds the individual blades of artificial grass, the plastic blades, and the infill that helps support the blades.

