Pot Stocks Could Rise Following the AG's DismissalPresident Donald Trump is no stranger to firing people. "You're fired!" were two of the most important words to the man's rise to fame and-eventual-power as the sitting president of the United States. He's also not been gun shy about canning cabinet members, advisors, appointees, etc. If the president decides to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions, however, expect to see a big boost in pot stocks.While you generally don't want to root for a guy to lose his job, in this case, marijuana investors stand to gain serious value should Sessions find himself pushed out.Sessions is one of the few remaining hard-line marijuana.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...