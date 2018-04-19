Taconic Biosciences Launches New Inflammatory Bowel Disease Models

RENSSELAER, N.Y., April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing genetically engineered mouse model and service solutions, announces the launch of several new inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) animal models.

As a fully-licensed provider of CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology, Taconic scientists knocked out the mouse Il10 gene to generate a spontaneous colitis mouse models. The new knockout models were created on Taconic's B6 (C57BL/6NTac) (https://www.taconic.com/mouse-model/black-6-b6ntac) and BALB/c (BALB/cAnNTac) (https://www.taconic.com/mouse-model/balbc) backgrounds, and are available at both the Excluded Flora (EF) and Germ Free (GF) health standards (https://www.taconic.com/quality/animal-health/health-standards/). Beyond the scientific benefits, Taconic is also making them easy to access by offering these models to commercial, contract research organization (CRO), and academic institutions under a simple label license. This represents a departure from the license requirements for Il10 knockouts from other animal model providers.

"In order for animal models to drive drug discovery they need to be both scientifically sound and accessible to the research community. Taconic checks both of those boxes with the launch of these Il10 knockouts, underscoring the company's extensive metabolic and microbiome portfolio and commitment to providing our customers with the best animal model solutions to accelerate discoveries for the prevention and treatment of disease," commented Dr. Michael Seiler, vice president of commercial products.

Complete information on the Il10 knockout on the B6 background is immediately available on Taconic's website (https://www.taconic.com/transgenic-mouse-model/il10-knockout-b6), and the model built on the BALB/c background will be available in Fall 2018 (https://www.taconic.com/transgenic-mouse-model/il10-knockout-balbc).

The Taconic IBD portfolio includes standard strains such as the B6 for chemically-induced colitis, Rag2 knockouts or C.B-17 scids for adoptive transfer colitis, and MDR1A for spontaneous colitis. Additionally, Taconic also supports metabolic research through an extensive portfolio of microbiome products and services (https://www.taconic.com/prepare-your-model/microbiome-solutions-and-germ-free-mice/). Launching these Il10 knockouts underscores Taconic's leadership providing solutions in the metabolic disease field. According to the CDC, between 1 and 1.3 million people suffer from IBD in the United States (https://www.cdc.gov/ibd/ibd-epidemiology.htm (https://www.cdc.gov/ibd/ibd-epidemiology.htm)), with global prevalence a major focus for the pharmaceutical industry, representing a significant market opportunity.

To learn more about how Taconic's animal model solutions can progress your research, please call 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642) in the US, +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe, or email info@taconic.com (mailto:info@taconic.com).

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, precision research mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

Media Contact:

Kelly Owen Grover

Director of Marketing Communications

(518) 697-3824

kelly.grover@taconic.com (mailto:kelly.grover@taconic.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Taconic Biosciences via Globenewswire

