FinancialForce.com, Inc.: FinancialForce Extends Professional Services Automation Leadership With its Spring 2018 Release

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinancialForce (https://www.financialforce.com/), the number one customer-centric ERP (https://www.financialforce.com/cloud-erp-software-apps/) cloud vendor built on the Salesforce Platform, announced the availability of its latest version of Professional Services Automation, the highest customer-rated PSA solution for enterprise organizations.

The Spring 2018 Release of PSA brings new functional capabilities to accelerate project staffing speed and accuracy; unify people and project data; enable better forecasting decisions; and enhance the overall user experience using the Salesforce Lightning framework.

Fast, Accurate Resource Mapping

With the Spring 2018 Release of PSA, project and resource managers can identify and assign best-fit resources with greater speed and accuracy. Through advanced skills filtering and search capabilities, including partial availability and custom color coding, an unlimited number of criteria scaled across thousands of resources can be analyzed instantly.

"One of our biggest wins was pushing in utilization," said Mark Conklin, Director of Operations, Salesforce. "Now we couldn't live without FinancialForce PSA. It's ingrained in what we do. Being able to work out headcount and utilization split by region/practice/group has impacted the entire business, not just Services Operations."

Streamlined resource onboarding and absence management

The Spring 2018 Release of PSA further connects people and project data by unifying core HR applications and FinancialForce PSA. Using a standard based API integration, managers can now create a PSA resource using ADP or their core HR system of record to onboard services resources faster and keep data consistent. They can also use integrated absence management to drive a complete view into availability and optimize supply and demand.

Enhanced Services Forecasting and Insights

This latest PSA release extends our services forecasting capabilities by providing project managers and services delivery professionals 360 degree visibility across real-time sales pipeline and unscheduled backlog data for broader business insight.

"Real-time insights into a professional services business are no longer a nice to have in today's services economy; they're a necessity," said Lori Ellsworth, Vice President of Product Management for PSA at FinancialForce. "With this release, we're providing business leaders with the tools and data they need to drive agility, responsiveness, and financial health - all critical components of running a strong and successful business."

Shift management for Managed and Technical Services

Service providers can now use added flexibility, reusable templates, and tailored notifications to better support shift changes often required for managed and technical services.

Modernized user experience

Resource and project managers will benefit from a more optimized, modern and intuitive user experience with the Spring 2018 Release of PSA, (which leverages Salesforce Lightning themes) customers can expect a decrease in user training as a result of the improved user experience.

As FinancialForce continues on its growth path, the company is gearing up for Community Live (https://communitylive.financialforce.com/), an annual gathering of customers, industry leaders, and product experts for a dialogue on business strategy, educational sessions, and networking. The conference will take place from June 25-27 in Las Vegas, NV. For more information on Community Live and to register to attend, visit https://communitylive.financialforce.com (https://communitylive.financialforce.com/).

FinancialForce is also a Platinum sponsor at the Technology Services World conference in San Diego. Stop by booth number 8 to meet with PSA experts (http://erp.financialforce.com/TSWSanDiego-FinancialForceScheduleMeeting.html).



About FinancialForce

FinancialForce (http://www.financialforce.com/) is the leading cloud ERP provider for the new services economy. The #1 ERP native to the Salesforce platform, FinancialForce unifies data across the enterprise in real-time, enabling companies to rapidly evolve their business models with customers at the center. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and UNIT4. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com (http://www.financialforce.com/).

Media Contact:

Letty Ledbetter

Vice President, Global Communications, FinancialForce

lledbetter@financialforce.com (mailto:lledbetter@financialforce.com)

+1.510.409.1969

Tricia Nugent

Highwire PR

tricia@highwirepr.com (mailto:tricia@highwirepr.com)

(646) 838-1190 ext. 40