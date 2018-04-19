Bovis Homes Group, one of the UK's leading housebuilders, has been misleading buyers and delaying repairs in poorly-built homes, a newspaper investigation has found. A whistleblower who was previously an employee in FTSE 250 company's customer service department told The Times that he feared construction problems in the firm were extremely common. The firm currently builds approximately 3,500 properties a year. Last year the firm was forced to apologise after the newspaper revealed the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...