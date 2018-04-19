Referring to the press release issued by VA Automotive I Hässleholm AB April 18, 2018, the trading in subscription rights and paid subscription shares in VA Automotive I Hässleholm AB will be cancelled due to withdrawal of the offering.



The instruments will consequently not start trading as previously announced.



Instrument: Subscription Rights ---------------------------------- Short name: AUTO TR ---------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011116102 ---------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 154033 ----------------------------------



Instrument: Paid Subscription Shares --------------------------------------- Short name: AUTO BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011116110 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 154034 ---------------------------------------



