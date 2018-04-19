FinancialForce.com, Inc.: FinancialForce Announces Spring 2018 Release for the New Services Economy

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinancialForce (https://www.financialforce.com/), the number one customer-centric ERP (https://www.financialforce.com/cloud-erp-software-apps/) cloud vendor built on the Salesforce Platform, announced new innovations across its product portfolio suite with its Spring 2018 Release. These new capabilities help organizations better serve their customers and run their businesses with greater speed and predictability.

Natively built on the Salesforce platform, FinancialForce business applications uniquely address the needs of services-centric organizations by being architected around the customer lifecycle, and connecting the entire opportunity-to-renewal process on a single platform.

"The new services economy has been growing at an astounding rate, and everything-as-a-service (XaaS) business models are disrupting countless industries," said Dan Brown, Chief Product Officer, FinancialForce. "Legacy business systems built for a manufacturing-centric and product-centric era are unable to support the new XaaS world. Our design principles from the start has been to help companies thrive in these emerging business models."

Deploying Unlimited Revenue Models

The latest release of Billing Central improves on FinancialForce's subscription and usage billing management solution, enabling businesses to deploy various, complex-charge models with greater speed and configurability. Billing and pricing professionals can now automate complex proration calculations and adjustments for stronger pricing capabilities when subscription services are added mid-term.

This Spring Release of Billing Central also enables customers using FinancialForce Financial Management Community, a self-service customer account portal, to now also view and manage subscription and usage based services. Our customer's customers can enjoy a modern, highly efficient and unified self-service billing and payments experience across any number or variety of contracts and services.

Dynamic, Predictable Service Delivery

The Spring 2018 Release of FinancialForce Professional Services Automation (PSA) empowers services organizations to run their businesses with greater predictability. The Release also features new resource optimization capabilities, reducing the time from staffing a project to delivering the first billable hour. Service professionals now have actionable, 360-degree visibility across sales pipeline and unscheduled backlog based on actual delivery schedules for complete business insight.

Other key enhancements to FinancialForce PSA include more granular, streamlined resource mapping and added shift management capabilities for managed and technical services. Planners can now quickly find and assign best-fit resources with enhanced skills filtering, tailored color coding, and advanced search capabilities.

"We have leveraged FF's PSA and Financial solutions for years to help us drive our Technology Solutions business on the Salesforce platform," said Marshall King, senior vice president, JLL. "We are very excited about the additional ROI we will gain from the Spring 2018 Release of PSA. In particular, our resource managers will really benefit from the added power and skills visibility made to the resource planner, and the ability to make individual staffing decisions against availability. Services is a resource based business, so any adds that let us make better decisions faster, benefits us and our customers."

Streamlined Payments & Customer Self-Service Experience

The Spring Release of FinancialForce Accounting introduces Payments Plus, which completely reimagines the accounts payable and payment processing experience. Streamlined data entry using a wizard-driven, shopping cart-like user interface (UI) is highly intuitive and enables accounts payable specialists to be more productive and reduce errors.

In addition to recognizing Billing Central's invoices for a more unified, customer-self account management experience, the Spring release of Financial Management Community (https://www.financialforce.com/financial-management/) features a new, modern user interface. This includes greater configuration capabilities utilizing the latest Salesforce Lightning Components offer a more personalized, self-service customer portal.

"The added payment flexibility and time saving user interface is just what we asked for with PaymentsPlus," said Emma Holmes, Purchase Ledger Controller, NewVoiceMedia.

This Spring 2018 Release continues FinancialForce's overall product vision for enabling organizations to thrive at speed in the 'everything-as-as-service' economy. By running their businesses on an integrated, customer-centric ERP platform, our customers will be better equipped to constantly adapt to unlimited revenue models, optimize resources for dynamic service delivery, and derive predictive business signals with unprecedented visibility into all their systems and operations.

As FinancialForce continues on its growth path, the company is gearing up for Community Live, an annual gathering of customers, industry leaders, and product experts for a dialogue on business strategy, educational sessions, and networking. The conference will take place from June 25-27 in Las Vegas, NV. For more information on Community Live and to register to attend, visit https://communitylive.financialforce.com (https://communitylive.financialforce.com/).

FinancialForce is also a Platinum sponsor at the Technology Services World conference in San Diego. Stop by booth number 8 to meet with PSA experts (http://erp.financialforce.com/TSWSanDiego-FinancialForceScheduleMeeting.html).



About FinancialForce

FinancialForce (http://www.financialforce.com/) is the leading cloud ERP provider for the new services economy. The #1 ERP native to the Salesforce platform, FinancialForce unifies data across the enterprise in real-time, enabling companies to rapidly evolve their business models with customers at the center. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and UNIT4. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com (http://www.financialforce.com/).

