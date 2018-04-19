OneSoft Solutions Inc.: OneSoft Solutions To Present at Planet Microcap Showcase 2018 on April 25 in Las Vegas

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2018 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the 'Company' or 'OneSoft') (TSX-V: OSS, OTCQB: OSSIF) is pleased to announce its participation in the Planet MicroCap Showcase at 3:00 pm PST (6:00 pm EST) on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at the Planet Hollywood venue in Las Vegas, Nevada. Planet MicroCap conferences provide investors with direct access to management teams from some of the fastest-growing micro cap companies in North America, and OneSoft's CTO Brandon Taylor will represent the Company at the conference as well as meet with investors in a series of one-on-ones scheduled for the following day (April 26, 2018).

'Over the past few months we have made significant progress to advance our business including entering into CIM usage agreements with Phillips 66 and another Fortune 500 company, engaging in several pilot projects with other US-based pipeline operators; teaming up with Phillips 66 to migrate their on-premise software to the Cloud as a comprehensive, new OneBridge solution; and teaming up with WorleyParsons to market our solutions in Canada and select international markets,' said Mr. Taylor. 'Our investors have exercised all outstanding warrants, solidifying our balance sheet to execute our business plan. We look forward to attending the Planet MicroCap Showcase to meet with current investors and followers and to introduce new investors to our Company.'

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known/influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

The conference will be held April 24-26, 2018 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV - 3667 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109.

About OneSoft Solutions Inc.

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft ('MSFT') Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service ('SaaS') solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use Data Science and Machine Learning to apply predictive analytics to big data, which assist Oil & Gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

