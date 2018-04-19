Palmer Administration Takes Auto Protection an Inch Higher

OCEAN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2018 / The Palmer Administrative Services Inc. has been putting smiles to every driver in the nation for the past 20 years.

Now, they look to continue what they started as the Palmer Administrative Services Inc. took their auto protection plans a notch higher with the hopes of accommodating everyone with their dependable and unequivocal services.

This after the New Jersey-based automobile service company provided its customers a various number of options to choose from when it comes to auto protection plans, hence giving everyone just the right coverage for your needs and driving habits.

Among the auto plans include the Elite Exclusionary Plan, Royal Select Plan, Premier Plan, Classic Plan, PowerTrain Plan, and the Basic Plan.

Effective but Affordable

Every driver always wants to find a thrifty and effective option to help save both money and time. Palmer Administration has got all of them covered with their basic, powertrain, and classic plans, allowing you to put your mind at rest as they will satisfy your car needs.

The Basic Plan coverage is an impeccable choice for older automobiles most especially since it covers the essential part of your vehicle which is the engine as well as gives you a cost-effective option since it prevents you from spending a lot of money in costly repairs. Additionally, the basic plan also offers our clients excellent services that range from an unlimited number of claims, distinguished customer help and an emergency roadside benefit which includes free towing among others.

On the other hand, the PowerTrain Plan is perfectly suited for drivers who aim to keep their vehicles in a top shape for a long time as it offers a herculean level of assurance to steer away from your expensive repairs in an affordable price. Among of the services covered by the PowerTrain Plan include the engine, transmission, and drive axles of your car, making it one of the best auto protection plans available in the market today.

Meanwhile, the Classic Plan coverage is just as good as advertised as it also covers any engine whether diesel or gas as well as automatic transmission, drive axles, air conditioning, electrical, and seal and gaskets for a reasonable price.

The Next Level

Palmer Administration has made it a calling to deliver only the excellent quality automobile plans for their customers because the best is only good enough for us.

Amongst the best car coverage you can choose from is their Premier Plan that takes good care of not only your engine, transmission, drive axles, air conditioning, electrical, and seal and gaskets but also your fuel system, water pump, and transfer units.

Not to be outdone is the Royal Select Plan which is a recommended protection for newer vehicles since it covers all the extensive parts such as the engine, turbocharger, brakes, fuel, and more while the Elite Exclusionary Plan, on the other hand, is singlehandedly the best option offered in the market as it covers everything on your vehicle besides maintenance and other problems such as upholstery, light bulbs, and paint.

Choosing the Ideal Coverage

With the goal of giving you the best service possible, Palmer Administration will give you a thorough summary of the plans to help you understand the benefits being offered by each plan. For more information visit their website http://www.palmeradministration.com/home or call Palmer Administration at 800-599-955.

