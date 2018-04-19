Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2018) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired two blocks of cell claims by online staking in the vicinity of its Lundmark-Akow Lake Cu-Au-Ag project in Northwestern Ontario.

Block #1 consists of 91 cell claims, approximately 1,777 hectares (4,391 acres) contiguous with the pre-existing Company claims at Lundmark-Akow Lake. These claims cover approximately 6 km of what appears to be the same package of conductive formations that host the Atim Lake North Cu-Au-Ag massive sulphide discovered by Romios in August 2017 (see Romios News Release dated September 19, 2017). The extent of this conductive package is defined by an airborne electromagnetic survey undertaken by the Ontario Geological Survey ("OGS") in 1985 and there is no public record of any past drilling on this target.

Block #2 consists of 79 cell claims, approximately 1,540 hectares (3,805 acres) covering a new grass-roots target approximately 10 km northwest of the Lundmark Lake area within a major bend in the North Caribou Lake greenstone belt. Results of the 1985 OGS airborne magnetic survey suggest that an oval granitic intrusion occupies the centre of this structural bend. If so, the pressure shadows created adjacent to this intrusion during regional deformation may have provided favourable sites for gold deposition.

Romios' claim acquisition began on April 10, 2018, the first day of Ontario's new online staking system. At the same time, other groups acquired claims over the ~50 km long western portion of the North Caribou greenstone belt, covering virtually all of the volcanic portions of the western belt and illustrating a resurgence of interest in the mineral potential of this area.

Romios expects to undertake initial exploration on both of its new claim blocks in the summer of 2018 in conjunction with its program on the original Lundmark-Akow Lake property.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist and Vice President, Exploration for Romios and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper in its properties in the Golden Triangle area, northwestern BC. In addition to the Lundmark-Akow Lake and Hislop properties in Ontario, Romios has other property interests in Quebec and Nevada.

