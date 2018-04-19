

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $231.54 million, or $4.07 per share. This compares with $174.74 million, or $2.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Grainger (W.W.) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $237.72 million or $4.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $2.77 billion from $2.54 billion last year.



Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $237.72 Mln. vs. $171.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.18 vs. $2.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.42 -Revenue (Q1): $2.77 Bln vs. $2.54 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.30 to $15.30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX