In accordance to the press release dated 13 April 2018, the offering of the new Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes was subscribed today with significant demand. Tryg Forsikring A/S has accordingly decided to issue notes for an amount of SEK 700 million (approximately DKK 500 million). The transaction was targeted primarily at Asset Managers, Pension Funds and Private Wealth Managers, it was nearly 5 times oversubscribed and there was demand from all the Nordic countries and Benelux.



The Notes will be issued on 26 April 2018 with a variable interest rate of 3M STIBOR + 2.50% per annum. The first interest payment date will be 26 July 2018. The maturity of the Notes is perpetual, but Tryg Forsikring A/S has the option to prepay the Notes at par on the interest payment date in October 2023 and on any interest payment date following that date.



The notes are expected to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.



