Hexagon Composites ASA: Minutes from Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA was held today, Thursday 19 April 2018 in Aalesund, Norway.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the annual general meeting that was sent to the Oslo Stock Exchange on 27 March 2018, and the updated proposal from the Nomination Committee on 13 April 2018.

The board now consists of:

Knut Flakk, Chairman

Kristine Landmark, Deputy Chair

Katsunori Mori, Board member

Sverre Narvesen, Board member

Elisabeth Heggelund Tørstad, Board member

Susana Quintana-Plaza, Board member

The General Meeting approved the Board's proposal to distribute a dividend for 2017 of NOK 0.30 per share. Shareholders holding shares at 19 April 2018 will receive dividend ("ex. date" 20 April 2018). The dividend is expected to be paid out on 30 April 2018.

The complete minutes of the annual general meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.hexagon.no.

For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagon.no

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagon.no

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon Composites delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. We are adapting our leading composite pressure vessel technology for a wide range of mobility and storage applications. The energy transition towards a low-carbon society is constantly opening up exciting growth opportunities for us.

For more information, please visit www.hexagon.no

HEX AGM Minutes 2018 (http://hugin.info/132600/R/2185547/844652.pdf)



