

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $187.03 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $169.74 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, East West Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $164.87 million or $1.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.1% to $326.7 million from $272.12 million last year.



East West Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $164.87 Mln. vs. $128.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.13 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q1): $326.7 Mln vs. $272.12 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX