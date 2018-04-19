

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) said that it increased its sales and earnings per share guidance for fiscal year 2018.



'We remain confident that the strategic actions we are executing in the United States and Canada are helping us create a stronger business. Based on the encouraging results we're seeing. we are increasing our sales and EPS guidance for the year,' said DG Macpherson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



The company raised its 2018 sales and earnings per share guidance for the year and now expects sales growth of 5 to 8 percent and earnings per share of $14.30 to $15.30. The company's previous 2018 guidance, communicated on January 24, 2018, was sales growth of 3 to 7 percent and earnings per share of $12.95 to $14.15. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $13.82 per share for fiscal year 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In the Thursday's pre-market trade, GWW is trading at $295.00, up $10.81 or 3.80%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX