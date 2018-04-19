Three companies international legal practice Allen Overy, business information provider IHS Markit and SmartDX from customer communications management leader Smart Communications have come together to launch Margin Xchange, a new product for the derivatives market.

Margin Xchange is an online platform that covers all stages of the mass repapering of derivatives contracts required to comply with Initial Margin (IM) regulations. It provides information reconciliation, document generation, negotiation and execution, case management and a full data export. It not only drives greater cost and time efficiency in the process for agreeing the documents, but also achieves the long-held goal of treating derivative documents as data, by using a document format that is human and machine readable.

IM regulations are already affecting around 40 bank groups globally, but that number will explode in 2019 and 2020 as hundreds of new counterparties are brought in scope. Margin Xchange has been designed to process the high volume of new negotiations and the extension of IM requirements to buy-side entities, catering for the operational challenges connected with umbrella agreements covering multiple funds and multi-manager funds.

Margin Xchange puts the entire process on to a single online platform. It enables counterparties to bulk import and reconcile counterparty data; mass upload and agree their term sheets; generate and customize all IM documents; run all negotiations and drafting; execute by electronic signatures and capture the full audit trail of every negotiation point, internal escalation and sign-off. Crucially, users will be able to record every variable as a data point, rather than text, enabling them to maintain a clear view of progress at every stage during the repapering task, provide higher quality progress reports to regulators and represent the documents as data that can be stored and interrogated in the future with ease.

Margin Xchange combines Allen Overy's legal knowledge and track record of tech-enabled solutions to meet clients' biggest, most complex regulatory challenges with the established technology, data and process management expertise of IHS Markit and SmartDX, from Smart Communications. Development of the service was led by David Wakeling, derivatives partner at Allen Overy in London.

"The need for a smart tech solution to the Initial Margin problem is something that the industry has been alive to for a number of years, but it's only with the expertise of IHS Markit and SmartDX that we've been able to develop a platform like Margin Xchange," said Paul Cluley, derivatives partner at Allen Overy. "As well as being a solution to the IM challenge, this marks a defining point in legal documentation. Automated drafting has been around for years, but it is only when we apply technology to every stage of the process, and recognise that a document can be viewed as really just a collection of data points, that we can take a leap forward in this way."

"MarginXchange is a next generation platform to negotiate complex agreements and to extract structured contract data for downstream consumption into risk systems," said Darren Thomas, managing director and head of Counterparty Manager at IHS Markit. "When new regulation requires firms to change core terms in trading documents, having a single platform with which to communicate, negotiate and store documents is critical to creating systemic efficiencies and reducing risk."

"Margin Xchange will allow users to achieve the highest standards of risk management and governance in IM, reduce the time and cost of the repapering exercise and maximise the efficiency of negotiations," said Robin Moody, global head of SmartDX. "More even than that, it creates a new model for how legal documentation could be drafted, negotiated and recorded in the future."

About Allen Overy (www.allenovery.com)

Allen Overy is an international legal practice with approximately 5400 people, including some 550 partners, working in 44 offices worldwide.

In this press release 'Allen Overy' means Allen Overy LLP and/or its affiliated undertakings.

The term 'partner' is used to refer to a member of Allen Overy LLP or an employee or consultant with equivalent standing and qualifications or an individual with equivalent status in one of Allen Overy LLP's affiliated undertakings.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions.

About SmartDX (www.smartcommunications.com)

Trusted by all of the G15 investment banks and some of the world's largest energy and commodity companies, SmartDX helps simplify the drafting, negotiation and execution of trade and relationship documentation for all market participants, across all document types, asset classes and product types. SmartDX is part of Smart Communications, the only independent company focused 100% on customer conversations for the enterprise, and the only cloud solution ranked as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for CCM. More than 350 global brands many in the world's most highly regulated industries rely on Smart Communications to make multi-channel customer communications more meaningful, while also helping them simplify their processes and operate more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in London and New York and serves its customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of solutions including SmartCOMM, SmartDX, SmartCORR for Salesforce, and SmartCaaS for Partners.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

