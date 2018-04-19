Manchester United & Belgian Football Star Romelu Lukaku Signs With Roc Nation Sports

International football superstar joins Roc Nation Sports as the agency continues to position itself across Europe

NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International football sensation Romelu Lukaku has signed with Roc Nation Sports, the agency announced today. The star footballer for Manchester United and the Belgian national team is the second member of the Roc Nation Sports' soccer division, joining Bayern Munich and German national star Jérôme Boateng.

Before making his debut with Manchester United in August 2017, Lukaku played for R.C.S. Anderlecht, Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion and Everton. On Nov. 14, 2017, Lukaku became Belgium's record goal-scorer at the age of 24. The goal was Lukaku's 31st internationally, just seven years after making his debut. On March 31, 2018, Lukaku scored his 100th Premier League goal in a 2-0 win over Swansea. It was his 216th game, making him the fifth youngest of 28 players to reach 100 goals.

"Roc Nation Sports offers me something nobody else can offer - the unique opportunity to build myself into a global brand while also supporting my growth as an athlete," said Lukaku. "One of the first things I noticed about the agency was the depth of opportunities they create for their clients, be it marketing, media, philanthropy or brand building. I'm very excited to join their impressive roster of athletes and artists, and I look forward to growing alongside the company as it continues to expand internationally."

This signing marks the continued efforts of Roc Nation Sports' advancement in the international football space, as well as its growth abroad. In addition to signing Romelu Lukaku and Jérôme Boateng, Roc Nation Sports has built out an international staff in London and Munich. Lukaku joins a Roc Nation Sports roster that boasts a collection of renowned athletes including Robinson Canó, Yoenis Céspedes, Saquon Barkley, Dez Bryant, Kevin Durant, Leonard Fournette, and Todd Gurley.

"Romelu is an international superstar, plain and simple," said Michael Yormark, Roc Nation's President & Chief of Branding and Strategy. "He perfectly aligns with Roc Nation Sports' growth strategy across the sport of international football - a one-of-a-kind talent on the pitch, and a smart, engaging person off it. Fluent in five languages and a star for one of the world's largest sports brands, Romelu is the definition of a renaissance man. We are honored and excited to welcome his entire family into our Roc Nation family."

ABOUT ROC NATION SPORTS

Roc Nation Sports, a sub-division of Roc Nation, launched in spring 2013. Founder Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter's love of sports led to the natural formation of the full service agency, supporting athletes in the same way Roc Nation has been working alongside and advocating for artists in the music industry for years. Roc Nation Sports focuses on elevating athletes' careers on a global scale both on and off the field. Roc Nation Sports conceptualizes and executes marketing and endorsement deals, community outreach, charitable tie-ins, media relations and brand strategy. Roc Nation Sports' roster is comprised of renowned athletes including Robinson Canó, Yoenis Céspedes, Saquon Barkley, Dez Bryant, Kevin Durant, Leonard Fournette, and Todd Gurley.

