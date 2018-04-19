Vivify Health Recognized as a Strategic Product Line Leader by Frost & Sullivan for its Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions

Vivify's feature-rich RPM solutions include user-friendly tools that provide continuous care for chronically ill and post-acute patients

SANTA CLARA, California, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has recognized Vivify Health with its 2018 North America Product Line Strategy Leadership Award for the wide range and efficacy of Vivify's remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions. These include easy-to-deploy, user-friendly kits that can transmit home monitoring data over Internet-connected smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers.

"Vivify offers fully-managed RPM kits based on the level of risk within a population," said Victor Camlek, Principal Industry Analyst, Transformational Health, for Frost & Sullivan. "These packages offer an array of digital tools and logistics services to bridge the distance between patients, their physicians and care managers through chronic disease monitoring and virtual visits."

Vivify's solutions include:

A clinical portal that can be used for remote care coordination and documentation

Platform-based RPM health kits that are integrated with 4G tablets and Bluetooth wireless health devices, require no set up, and have highly secure, HIPAA-compliant authentication and encryption with remote technology management, logistics, and support by Vivify

Mobile and web apps for population health management

Interactive voice response options

Vivify has taken pains to ensure that its software, hardware, and user interface are patient-friendly, regardless of an individual's computer skills. The connected care features of Vivify's solutions provide end users with automated biometric communications, patient-guided care pathways, video conferencing for virtual visits, health surveys, educational videos, health coaching content, and an automated "health score" that shows a patient's current health status.

"Vivify Health's RPM solutions are being used by health systems representing at least 800 hospitals and payers to manage their high-risk patients," Camlek noted. "Furthermore, Vivify reports that independent review boards found that its solutions reduce readmissions by more than 65% and have engagement and satisfaction levels exceeding 95%.

"Frost & Sullivan's own analysis concludes that Vivify Health has been successful due to its unique patient segmentation approach. By capitalizing on the enormous value of the data coming from its RPM devices, Vivify is likely to become a leader in evidence-based care coordination and population health management."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the North America Product Line Strategy Leadership Award to the company that has developed a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognizes the extent to which the product line meets customer needs and the overall impact it has in terms of customer value and increased market share.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Vivify Health

Vivify Health's mobile digital health platform empowers provider organizations to automate remote biometric data collection, deliver prescriptive care plans and interact virtually with patients of all levels of technology expertise. Connecting the care continuum to the home, Vivify Health's customers customize and deliver nearly 100 clinical pathways at any time, on any interval and to any digital device. Vivify Health is implemented in organizations representing over 700 hospitals, measurably transforming healthcare costs and outcomes for the better. For more information, visit www.vivifyhealth.com.

