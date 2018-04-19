

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. labor department's Jobless Claims for the week ended April 14 will be published by 8.30 am ET Thursday. The consensus for new claims is 230 K, compared to 233K in the prior week.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback dropped against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.2374 against the euro, 107.39 against the yen, 0.9680 against the franc and 1.4226 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



