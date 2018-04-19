

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Apparel retailer Guess Inc. (GES) and Italian luxury brand Gucci said that the two companies have signed an agreement which will result in the conclusion of all pending IP litigations and trademark office matters worldwide. The terms of the agreement remain confidential.



The companies noted that the agreement is an important step for both companies in recognizing the significance of protecting their respective intellectual property portfolios and design creativity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX