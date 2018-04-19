From 29th May to 1st June 2018, Yourtyres.co.uk will be presenting its partnership model at The Tire Cologne. The tyre retailer can be found in Hall 6.1 on Stand E 30.

Delticom AG/Yourtyres.co.uk. At this year's Tire Cologne trade fair, Yourtyres.co.uk will be presenting its partnership model, which focuses on the linking of online and offline trade. Yourtyres.co.uk is the online wholesale shop from Europe's largest tyre retailer, Delticom. From 29th May to 1st June, visitors to the fair can learn how workshops and stationary tyre retailers are able to benefit from the increasing amount of online trade without having to give up their independence. This is because Yourtyres.co.uk offers its wholesale customers excellent terms of purchase and high flexibility. There are no minimum purchase levels, and customers are not obliged to stock specific brands. There are also no contract costs or commissions. Using the Yourtyres.co.uk website and placing orders are completely free of charge. Customers benefit from the shop's wide range of car, truck and motorbike tyres, as well as high availability all year round thanks to Delticom's in-house warehousing and international logistics expertise. This also enables Delticom's partners to respond flexibly to special requirements without having to keep their own stock a huge bonus for small and medium-sized workshops lacking in storage capacity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419005756/en/

Yourtyres.co.uk will be presenting its partnership model at The Tire Cologne (Photo: Business Wire)

The service partner concept also offers future-proof perspectives to Yourtyres.co.uk's customers: as registered service and fitting partners, workshops and other vehicle-based businesses profit directly from Delticom's online trade through B2C shops such as Mytyres.co.uk and Tirendo.co.uk. For every order placed in these shops, delivery to one of Delticom's fitting partners is offered because not every customer who orders online wants to fit their own tyres. This allows workshops to increase their end customer reach very effectively, and secure opportunities for follow-up business by offering further services. In Germany alone, Yourtyres.co.uk cooperates with 2,000 service partner workshops.

"We are in no doubt that stationary and online trade can work successfully in tandem and benefit from each other" says Andreas Faulstich, Head of Delticom B2B. "Through our equitable partnership approach, we want to support our wholesale customers in maximising their opportunities. If that sounds interesting, why not come along and see for yourselves we'll be in Hall 6.1 on Stand E 30. We look forward to your visit."

About Yourtyres.co.uk

Yourtyres.co.uk is the exclusive online store from Delticom AG for workshops, retailers, wholesalers, tyre fitters/service stations and car accessories. With over 15 years' expertise in the online tyre business, the Yourtyres.co.uk specialist B2B team offers its clients a spectacular range of car and motorbike tyres of all brands and dimensions for all types of vehicles, tyres for light trucks, trucks and buses, custom tyres, complete wheel sets, car spare parts and accessories, engine oil and batteries. In addition to favourable purchasing conditions, retail clients benefit from the online shop's time-saving tyre search function, high availability, reliable delivery thanks to in-house warehouses, as well as a simple registration process with no hidden costs from the very first tyre.

Information about the company: www.delti.com

Tyre tests: www.tyretest.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419005756/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

insignis Agentur für

Kommunikation GmbH (GPRA)

Henning Jahns

Tel: +49-511-132214-14

Fax: +49-511-132214-99

delticom@insignis.de

or

Delticom AG

Anne Lena Peters

Tel: +49-511-93634-8909

Fax: +49-511-93634-8301

anne.lena.peters@delti.com