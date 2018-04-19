

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $176.58 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $160.16 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $186.46 million or $1.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.4% to $4.59 billion from $3.91 billion last year.



Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $186.46 Mln. vs. $160.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.27 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q1): $4.59 Bln vs. $3.91 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 to $5.75



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX