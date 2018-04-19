

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil has surged to its highest in almost 4 years, approaching $70 a barrel ahead of a crucial meeting between OPEC and Russia.



The cartel and the Kremlin are expected to extend their supply quota plan in an effort to push prices even higher. All parties are looking to offset the U.S. shale boom that continues unabated.



WTI light sweet oil was up 77 cents at $69.25 a barrel.



Mid-week, the EIA and the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a draw of about 1 million barrels of U.S. oil supplies.



Also, Canada's Kinder Morgan admits that its planned Trans Mountain pipeline may be 'untenable' due to resistance from BC.



