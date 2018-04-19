

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were lower Thursday, trimming gains from earlier in the week.



Traders considered data showing U.S. jobless claims stayed at a 45-year low,



Initial jobless claims dipped 1,000 to 232,000 in the week ended April 21, in line with forecasts.



Strength in the jobs sector and rising inflation may compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates three or four times in 2018, putting a cap on gold's advance.



Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity unexpectedly saw a modestly faster rate of growth in the month of April, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.



The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity inched up to 23.2 in April from 22.3 in March.



