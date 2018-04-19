Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) today announced how STW (Sensor-Technik Wiedemann) is implementing a solution, powered by Software AG's Cumulocity IoT platform, for remote condition monitoring of exhaust gas treatment systems retrofitted to London buses as part of the Greater London Authority's plans to create an Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). HJS Emission Technology is the company that will provide the high-efficiency emissions systems to the Transport for London (TfL) buses, coupled with its UK partner, Emission Engineering Ltd (EEL).

By 2021, more than 5,000 buses in London's public transport network are to be retrofitted with HJS Emission technology's SCRT (Selective Catalytic Reduction Technology), which uses particle filters and catalytic converters, to reduce soot particles and nitrogen oxide (NOx). STW's TC1 Telematics Controller (with built-in GPS) will also be fitted onto each bus in order to monitor their emissions at any time or location.

STW is an industrial vehicle telemetry specialist with significant experience in delivering manufacturers of mobile machines, agricultural equipment and specialty vehicles with digitalization, automation and electrification.

Dr. Michael Schmitt, CEO, STW, said: "We have taken Software AG's Cumulocity IoT platform and rebranded it 'STW machines.cloud' as our IoT solution for the collection of data from on-board devices such as our TC1 and TC3G telematics modules. STW machines.cloud provides user and device management and can connect, monitor and analyze operations in real time. HJS will use it to gain significant insights into the vast amount of data streaming from the embedded devices in retrofitted buses in London. The data is the basis for documented evidence towards TfL. Ultimately, HJS can use the big data to detect patterns alerting them to problems in either their system or the bus engines. Implementing algorithms in the telematics modules evolves the big data into smart data, reduces the amount of data transmitted and enables predictive maintenance which ensures they can avoid unnecessary preventive actions and breakdowns."

STW machines.cloud can be used on a personal computer or mobile device via a web interface. In this instance, each device on board a bus is monitored and tracks not only engine emissions, but also technical data, faults, routes, locations and fuel consumption. The data collected can then be visualized using SCADA widgets in real time and present sophisticated diagnostics enabling real-time updates and calibration.

Because of the open and secure architecture of the Cumulocity IoT platform, a vast ecosystem of third-party products and services are available to the STW machines.cloud without the risk of "vendor lock-in."

Bernd Gross, senior vice president, IoT and Cloud, Software AG noted: "machines.cloud is the perfect combination of STW's industrial sensor technology and machine expertise with Software AG's open, carrier-grade Cumulocity IoT platform. The Cumulocity IoT platform includes a range of pre-packaged solutions such as Condition Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance and Track Trace, as well as quick and easy device and sensor management, thus bringing the worlds of IT and operational technology (OT) together. Extending these capabilities, Cumulocity IoT customers can take full advantage of Software AG's Digital Business Platform for industry-leading integration, business process management, advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities."

Cumulocity IoT is unique in that it provides an IoT-as-a-Service solution that includes enhanced high availability and multi-cluster deployment options, which strengthen its offering. Additionally, Cumulocity IoT incorporates several carrier-grade features, including code-free integration of devices supporting Low Power WAN (LPWAN) technologies used for long-term low bandwidth remote monitoring, Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT), Lightweight M2M (LWM2M), and Long Range (LoRa).

Software AG's Cumulocity IoT has its own dedicated stand at the IoT Tech Expo in London and the IoT World Forum in Santa Clara.

About Software AG

Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) helps companies with their digital transformation. With Software AG's Digital Business Platform, companies can better interact with their customers and bring them on new 'digital' journeys, promote unique value propositions, and create new business opportunities. In the Internet of Things (IoT) market, Software AG enables enterprises to integrate, connect and manage IoT components as well as analyze data and predict future events based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Digital Business Platform is built on decades of uncompromising software development, IT experience and technological leadership. Software AG has more than 4,500 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of ¤879 million in 2017.

About STW

As an internationally-active company, Sensor-Technik Wiedemann GmbH (STW) has for more than 30 years supported its customers, the worldwide leading manufacturers of mobile machines, utility machines and special machines and their users in the utilization of the new technical possibilities inherent in digitalization, automation and electrification. www.sensor-technik.de

