Cofense Moves to 100 Percent Channel Sales Model to Provide Easier Access to Best-in-Breed Cyber-Security Solutions

The restructuring enables channel partners and Cofense to collaborate better to bring the right solutions to the right customers.

LEESBURG, Va., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cofense, the leading provider of human-driven phishing defense solutions worldwide, has relaunched its global reseller program with the intent of becoming a 100 percent channel sales company. Cofense made the commitment to move to an all-channel sales model to provide customers with greater access to best-in-breed, layered defenses in the battle against sophisticated cyberattacks.

Cofense, formerly PhishMe, is focusing on partnerships with leading distributors, resellers, and value-added resellers that sell a variety of cybersecurity solutions across the globe. The strategy centers around creating deeper relationships and streamlining the procurement process for customers while removing any potential conflict within the channel and sales.

With over 300 partners world-wide, Cofense has already built the infrastructure and business relationships to quickly move to a 100 percent channel sales model. The restructured program offers generous incentives, lead sharing and marketing programs, and also allows channel partners to offer a full range of Cofense solutions from a sales and renewals perspective. Cofense will continue to support the partner sales processes and manage implementation and support for customers.

Cofense partners will also have access to the deep expertise and resources within Cofense such as the Cofense Phishing Defense Center and weekly malware analysis and threat alerts.

"We specifically chose these best-in-breed resellers for our channel partner ecosystem because of their international footprint and proven ability to deliver superior security solutions to organizations across the globe," said Gordon Lawson, Senior VP of Global Sales at Cofense. "Our key partnerships will heavily expand Cofense's reach deep into international markets to bring human-focused phishing defense capabilities to a broader global customer base that understand technology alone isn't enough to combat today's most advanced cyberthreats."

"We want our partners to have access to our years of expertise, resources, and assets to help them educate and advise customers about existing threats and solutions," said Robert Iannicello, VP of Global Channel Sales at Cofense. "Shifting to a pure-channel sales model not only strengthens those partner relationships but enhances our joint abilities to provide best-in-class phishing defense and incident response solutions to global customers."

Today, the Cofense channel ecosystem is comprised of many well-known and reputable security solutions resellers, including CDW and Progress Distribution.

As a Cofense distribution partner, Progress Distribution is tasked with increasing Cofense's footprint in the UK & Europe by forging relationships with new partners to drive revenue growth. "We are thrilled that Cofense has announced a one hundred percent channel model," said John Quinn, CEO of Progress Distribution. "With a laser focus on the channel, Cofense made it that much easier to collaborate on creating the right solutions for customers we both serve."

Cofense supports over 24 integrations and technology partnerships with complementary security solutions like threat intelligence and threat intelligence management platforms, SIEMs, malware analysis, and spam suppression.

About Cofense

Cofense, formerly PhishMe, is the leading provider of human-driven phishing defense solutions world-wide. Cofense delivers a collaborative approach to cybersecurity by enabling organization-wide engagement to active email threats. Our collective defense suite combines timely attack intelligence sourced from employees with best-in-class incident response technologies to stop attacks faster and stay ahead of breaches.? Cofense customers include Global 1000 organizations in defense, energy, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors that understand how changing user behavior will improve security, aid incident response and reduce the risk of compromise.

Media Contact

Nick Lagalante

Global Corporate Communications

COFENSE

media@cofense.com

+1-571-393-2403

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/645799/Cofense_Logo.jpg