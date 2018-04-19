The Tear Film and Ocular Surface Society (TFOS) Recognizes the Bioprotectant Properties of Trehalose, a Component of Thealoz Duo,* in the Treatment of Dry Eye

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The TFOS international Dry Eye WorkShop II (TFOS DEWS II), whose report has been published in the July 2017 issue of the Ocular Surface journal,[1]acknowledged that trehalose is an effective ingredientin association with hyaluronic acid for the treatment ofdry eye.

Thealoz Duo (trehalose 3%, hyaluronic acid 0.15%), developed by Laboratoires Théa, is registered as a medical device and is indicated to relieve dry eye disease symptoms. Thealoz Duo has a unique mode of action, related to the association of its two active ingredients: sodium hyaluronate (hyaluronic acid) and trehalose. Hyaluronic acid has been long known for its hydration and lubrication properties.[2] Trehalose is a natural bioprotectant[3] and osmoprotectant,[4] found in numerous plants and animals, to allow cell survival in unfavorable environments. The TFOS DEWS II report specifically showcases that in vitro and in vivo studies have shown that trehalose:

protects corneal cells from desiccation,

protects corneal and conjunctival cells from apoptosis,

protects corneal cells from ultraviolet-induced oxidative damage by accelerating corneal healing,

reduces the number of conjunctival inflammatory cytokines,

helps to restore osmotic balance to the ocular surface, to prevent denaturation of cell membrane lipid bilayers and proteins,

prevents denaturation of cell membrane lipid bilayers and proteins and maintains the homeostasis of corneal cells.[5]

According to Professor Benitez del Castillo (Spanish Society of ophthalmology and Ocular Surface Specialist), "the association of hyaluronic acid and trehalose can be considered a significant progress in the treatment of moderate to severe dry eye syndrome, acting at the same time on dry eye disease and its clinical symptoms."

The TFOS DEWS II report is a massive undertaking involving 150 clinical and basic research experts from around the world. They used an evidence-based approach and a process of open communication, dialogue and transparency to achieve a global consensus regarding multiple aspects of dry eye disease.

Dry eye disease is a very common condition, with a prevalence that ranges between 5 and 50% across the world. Prevalence increases with age, especially in women.[6] Symptoms include eye pain, dryness, redness, excessive watering, contact lens discomfort, irritation from wind or smoke, tired eyes, foreign body sensations, blurred vision and photophobia. Dry eye can affect patients' ability to read and drive.[7] It can also sometimes lead to anxiety and depression.[8] Dry eye disease can be caused by a variety of factors such as ageing, wearing contact lenses, environmental aspects (staring at screens, pollution), a person's overall condition (i.e. hormonal changes, menopause), certain medications (anti-acne, certain beta-blockers, oral contraceptives, antihistamines, diuretics and antidepressants) or a patient's medical history (eye lid inflammation, lasik surgery). For Emmanuel Muriaux, Director of R&D innovation at Théa, "the TFOS DEWS II report validates years of research at Théa to offer a safe and effective treatment to the numerous patients who suffer from dry eye disease worldwide."

Thealoz Duo is the first association that combines trehalose and hyaluronic acid for the treatment of dry eye disease; it is a hypotonic formulation. Thealoz Duo is totally preservative-free and available in multidose dispensers with a membrane filter, that prevents both the risk of toxicity and damage to the ocular surface and microbial contamination. TFOS experts highly recommend in the DEWS II report that patients suffering from dry eye disease avoid the use of ocular lubricants that contain preservatives (especially benzalkonium chloride).[6]

The Tear Film & Ocular Surface Society (TFOS) is a world leader in eye health education, gathering international scientists, clinicians and industry professionals to understand the composition and regulation of the preocular tear film.

The TFOS international Dry Eye WorkShop II (DEWS II) lasted over two years, and mobilized 12 subcommittees, made up of 150 experts from 23 different countries. Its report contains 10 chapters, covering more than 400 pages. Full report available here

Théa is an independent pharmaceutical company dedicated to ophthalmology. This 150-year-old family business is the world leader for preservative-free eye care products. Théa is based in Clermont-Ferrand (France) and counts almost 1,000 employees across the globe. Théa products are available in more than 70 countries worldwide. http://www.laboratoires-thea.com

*In France, Tunisia and Morocco, Thealoz Duo is named Théalose.

